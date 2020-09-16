The Amazon quiz focuses on general knowledge and current affairs and consists of five questions.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: E-commerce giant Amazon is giving its users a chance to win exciting and amazing prizes for free. A user just has to log in to Amazon app and start playing the daily quiz on the Amazon app. The quiz for September 16 is live and the lucky winner will get a chance to win amazing prizes. The Amazon quiz focuses on general knowledge and current affairs and consists of five questions.

Today’s Amazon Quiz Information

Today’s Amazon Quiz Prize: Redmi Note 9 Pro

Amazon Quiz Date: September 16, 2020

Amazon Quiz Time: 8 am–12 pm

Winners List Declaration Date: September 30, 2020

How likely are you to win Amazon quiz for September 16, 2020?

The odds can be in your favour to win the quiz as the first criteria are to get all the answer to the quiz right. It all depends on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly.

Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.

Today’s Amazon quiz contest- September 16, 2020

Question 1:- India and which other country were declared joint gold medal winners of the Online Chess Olympiad of 2020?

Answer 1:- Russia

Question 2:- Which automobile manufacturer has launched a Virtual Racing Championship called ‘Polo Championship’ in India?

Answer 2:- Volkswagen Motorsport India

Question 3:- Ashwani Bhatia has been appointed by the Government of India as the managing director (MD) of which bank?

Answer 3:- State Bank of India

Question 4:- India’s longest river ropeway project connecting the northern and southern banks of the Brahmaputra river was inaugurated in which state?

Answer 4:- Assam

Question 5:- Hosted and organized by the Stockholm International Water Institute, what week was celebrated globally during 25-30 August?

Answer 5:- World Water Week

How to Play Amazon Quiz Contest Daily

Download the Amazon India App from Google Play Stores or Android App

Sign up or log in to your Amazon account

Once login you can check the homepage banner of the App click on Amazon Quiz for today.

Now just start playing the Amazon quiz contest.

