New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: E-commerce giant Amazon is giving its users a chance to win exciting and amazing prizes for free. A user just has to log in to Amazon app and start playing the daily quiz on the Amazon app. The quiz for September 15 is live and the lucky winner will get a chance to win amazing prizes. The Amazon quiz focuses on general knowledge and current affairs and consists of five questions.

Today’s Amazon Quiz Information

Today’s Amazon Quiz Prize: Mi Laptop

Amazon Quiz Date: September 15 2020

Amazon Quiz Time: 8 am–12 pm

Winners List Declaration Date: September 30, 2020

How likely are you to win Amazon quiz for September 15, 2020?

The odds can be in your favour to win the quiz as the first criteria are to get all the answer to the quiz right. It all depends on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly.

Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.

Today’s Amazon quiz contest- September 15, 2020

Question 1:- Which company has launched the initiative, ‘The Anywhere School’ in more than 250 countries around the world?

Answer 1:- Google

Question 2:- The winner of the “World’s Fastest Human Calculator” title in 2020, Neelakanta Bhanu Prakash, hails from which Indian state?

Answer 2:- Telangana

Question 3:- The IIT Alumni Council has signed an agreement with Russian universities to build the world’s largest and fastest what in India?

Answer 3:- Hybrid quantum computer

Question 4:- Former Paris-Saint Germain Captain, Thiago Silva was recently signed by which Premier League Club?

Answer 4:- Chelsea

Question 5:- The World Health Organisation in August 2020 declared which continent to be free of wild poliovirus?

Answer 5:- Africa

How to Play Amazon Quiz Contest Daily

Download the Amazon India App from Google Play Stores or Android App

Sign up or log in to your Amazon account

Once login you can check the homepage banner of the App click on Amazon Quiz for today.

Now just start playing the Amazon quiz contest.

Posted By: Talib Khan