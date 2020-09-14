Amazon Quiz Answers September 14, 2020: Answer these easy questions and get a chance to win Rs 50,000
New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: E-commerce giant Amazon is giving its users a chance to win exciting and amazing prizes for free. You can win amazing gifts and prizes by playing the Amazon quiz. In Amazon Quiz, the e-commerce giant asks you five simple question based on general knowledge and gives you a chance to win exciting and amazing prizes for free.
Here are the details about today’s Amazon quiz:
Hosted by: Amazon (India)
Today’s Amazon Quiz: Amazon Rs 50,000 Amazon Pay Balance Quiz
Today’s Prize: Rs 50,000 Amazon Pay Balance
Amazon Quiz Date: 14 September 2020
Amazon Quiz Time: 8 am to 12 pm
Winners list will be declared on September 30, 2020
Following are the five questions asked by the Amazon today:
Question 1: Which of these food items help in boosting immunity?
Answer 1: All of these
Question 2: For which of these exercises, can stairs be used very efficiently?
Answer 2: Split squats
Question 3: Who are the primary music composers behind the Amazon Prime series Bandish Bandits?
Answer 3: Shankar Ehsaan Loy
Question 4: Which state passed a resolution to include itself in the Sixth Schedule of the constitution that protects the rights of tribal folk?
Answer 4: Arunachal Pradesh
Question 5: Recently, the President of UAE formally ended a law that distinctly boycotted trade and financial agreements with which country?
Answer 5: Israel
