Amazon Quiz Answers September 14, 2020: You can win amazing gifts and prizes by playing the Amazon quiz.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: E-commerce giant Amazon is giving its users a chance to win exciting and amazing prizes for free. You can win amazing gifts and prizes by playing the Amazon quiz. In Amazon Quiz, the e-commerce giant asks you five simple question based on general knowledge and gives you a chance to win exciting and amazing prizes for free.

Here are the details about today’s Amazon quiz:

Hosted by: Amazon (India)

Today’s Amazon Quiz: Amazon Rs 50,000 Amazon Pay Balance Quiz

Today’s Prize: Rs 50,000 Amazon Pay Balance

Amazon Quiz Date: 14 September 2020

Amazon Quiz Time: 8 am to 12 pm

Winners list will be declared on September 30, 2020

Following are the five questions asked by the Amazon today:

Question 1: Which of these food items help in boosting immunity?

Answer 1: All of these

Question 2: For which of these exercises, can stairs be used very efficiently?

Answer 2: Split squats

Question 3: Who are the primary music composers behind the Amazon Prime series Bandish Bandits?

Answer 3: Shankar Ehsaan Loy

Question 4: Which state passed a resolution to include itself in the Sixth Schedule of the constitution that protects the rights of tribal folk?

Answer 4: Arunachal Pradesh

Question 5: Recently, the President of UAE formally ended a law that distinctly boycotted trade and financial agreements with which country?

Answer 5: Israel

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma