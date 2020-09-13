The Amazon quiz comprises five simple questions based on general knowledge

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: E-commerce giant Amazon is giving its users a chance to win exciting and amazing prizes for free. A user just has to log in to Amazon app and start playing the daily quiz on the Amazon app. The quiz for September 11 is live and the lucky winner will get a chance to win amazing prizes. The Amazon quiz comprises five simple questions based on general knowledge

Today’s Amazon Quiz Information

Today’s Amazon Quiz Prize: Samsung Galaxy S20+

Question 1:- Kevin Mayer stepped down from his position as the chief executive officer of which social networking service that’s owned by ByteDance?

Answer 1:- Tiktok

Question 2:- Which country recently discovered a large natural gas reserve off the Black Sea coast?

Answer 2:- Turkey

Question 3:- Bengaluru’s Bannerghatta Biological Park recently named an elephant calf after which author and philanthropist?

Answer 3:- Sudha Murthy

Question 4:- Which West Indies allrounder recently became the first bowler to take 500 wickets in T20 cricket?

Answer 4:- Dwayne Bravo

Question 5:- Father Gaston Roberge, who recently passed away, set up the Chitrabani film studies institute with the help of which famous personality?

Answer 5:- Satyajit Ray

How to Play Amazon Quiz Contest Daily?

Download the Amazon India App from Google Play Stores or Android App

Sign up or log in to your Amazon account

Once login you can check the homepage banner of the App click on Amazon Quiz for today.

Now just start playing the Amazon quiz contest

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha