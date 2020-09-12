The Amazon quiz focuses on general knowledge and current affairs and consists of five questions.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The Amazon is giving its customers a chance to win amazing and exciting prizes every day. The e-commerce giant has started a quiz game on its app through which the participants can win exciting and expensive prizes. A user just has to log in to Amazon app and start playing the daily quiz on the Amazon app. The quiz for September 12 is live and the lucky winner will get a chance to win amazing prizes. The Amazon quiz focuses on general knowledge and current affairs and consists of five questions.

Today’s Amazon Quiz Information

Today’s Amazon Quiz Prize: Ray-Ban Anti Reflective Aviator Sunglasses

Amazon Quiz Date: September 12 2020

Amazon Quiz Time: 8am–12pm

Winners List Declaration Date: September 30, 2020

How likely are you to win Amazon quiz for September 12, 2020?

The odds can be in your favour to win the quiz as the first criteria is to get all the answer of the quiz right. It all depends on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly.

Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.

Today’s Amazon quiz contest- September 12, 2020

Question 1:- One Young World’s Journalist of the year Award recipient Neha Dixit primarily covers social issues of which part of Asia?

Answer 1:- South Asia

Question 2:- The 2020 International Booker Prize winning book ‘The Discomfort of Evening ’ is written in which language?

Answer 2:- Dutch

Question 3:- Arjuna Award recipient Poulami Ghatak recently announced her retirement from which sport?

Answer 3:- Table Tennis

Question 4:- Chadwick Boseman was an American actor most famous for his role as which Marvel superhero?

Answer 4:- Black Panther

Question 5:- National Sports Day on 29th August commemorates the birth anniversary of an Indian captain in which sport?

Answer 5:- Hockey

How to Play Amazon Quiz Contest Daily?

Download the Amazon India App from Google Play Stores or Android App

Sign up or log in to your Amazon account

Once login you can check the homepage banner of the App click on Amazon Quiz for today.

Now just start playing the Amazon quiz contest.

Posted By: Talib Khan