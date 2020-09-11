The Amazon quiz focuses on general knowledge and current affairs. The quiz consists of five questions.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: E-commerce giant Amazon is giving its users a chance to win exciting and amazing prizes for free. A user just has to log in to Amazon app and start playing the daily quiz on the Amazon app. The quiz for September 11 is live and the lucky winner will get a chance to win amazing prizes. The Amazon quiz focuses on general knowledge and current affairs. The quiz consists of five questions.

Today’s Amazon Quiz Information

Today’s Amazon Quiz Prize: Samsung Galaxy Buds+

Amazon Quiz Date: September 11 2020

Amazon Quiz Time: 8am–12pm

Winners List Declaration Date: September 30, 2020

How likely are you to win Amazon quiz for September 11, 2020?

The odds can be in your favour to win the quiz as the first criteria is to get all the answer of the quiz right. It all depends on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly.

Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.

Today’s Amazon quiz contest- September 11, 2020

Question 1:- Skyroot Aerospace became the first successful Indian private company to build a homegrown rocket engine. Who was the rocket named after?

Answer 1:- CV Raman

Question 2:- Renowned poet Rahat Indori who recently passed away was known for his contributions to the poetry of which language?

Answer 2:- Urdu

Question 3:- Pandit Jasraj, the legendary Indian classical vocalist, who recently passed away, belonged to which gharana?

Answer 3:- Mewati Gharana

Question 4:- Who did Joe Biden name as his running mate for Vice President in the US Presidential race?

Answer 4:- Kamala Harris

Question 5:- In which of these countries do brothers serve as President and Prime Minister?

Answer 5:- Sri Lanka

How to Play Amazon Quiz Contest Daily?

Download the Amazon India App from Google Play Stores or Android App

Sign up or log in to your Amazon account

Once login you can check the homepage banner of the App click on Amazon Quiz for today.

Now just start playing the Amazon quiz contest.

Posted By: Talib Khan