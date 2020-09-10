Today, the mega prize for the winner of the daily quiz is Rs 50,000.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The e-commerce giant Amazon is giving its users a chance to win exciting and amazing prizes to winner of its daily quiz compettion. Today, the mega prize for the winner of the daily quiz is Rs 50,000. The Amazon quiz for September 10 is live now and you win exciting prizes. The Amazon quiz focuses on general knowledge and current affairs and consists of five questions.

Today’s Amazon Quiz Information

Today’s Amazon Quiz Prize: Rs 50,000

Amazon Quiz Date: September 10, 2020

Amazon Quiz Time: 8am–12pm

Winners List Declaration Date: September 30, 2020

How likely are you to win Amazon quiz for September 10, 2020?

The odds can be in your favour to win the quiz as the first criteria is to get all the answer of the quiz right. It all depends on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly.

Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.

Today’s Amazon quiz contest- September 10, 2020

Question 1:- Kevin Mayer stepped down from his position as the chief executive officer of which social networking service that’s owned by ByteDance?

Answer 1:- Tiktok

Question 2:- Which country recently discovered a large natural gas reserve off the Black Sea coast?

Answer 2:- Turkey

Question 3:- Bengaluru’s Bannerghatta Biological Park recently named an elephant calf after which author and philanthropist?

Answer 3:- Sudha Murthy

Question 4:- Which West Indies allrounder recently became the first bowler to take 500 wickets in T20 cricket?

Answer 4:- Dwayne Bravo

Question 5:- Father Gaston Roberge, who recently passed away, set up the Chitrabani film studies institute with the help of which famous personality?

Answer 5:- Satyajit Ray

How to Play Amazon Quiz Contest Daily?

- Download the Amazon India App from Google Play Stores or Android App

- Sign up or log in to your Amazon account

- Once login you can check the homepage banner of the App click on Amazon Quiz for today.

- Now just start playing the Amazon quiz contest.

