New Delhi| Jagran Business Desk: The Amazon is back again with its daily trivia quiz contest. The quiz gives users a chance to win amazing prizes. Today, the users will get a chance to win Philips Soundbar. The Amazon users just need to log in to the app and play the Amazon Quiz Answers contest.

The Amazon Daily Trivia Quiz is held from 8 am to 12 pm. The winners' list of today will be declared on October 30, 2020.

Today’s Amazon Quiz Details

Today’s Prize – Philips Soundbar

Amazon Quiz Date – 9 October 2020

Amazon Quiz Time – 8 AM to 12 PM

Winners List Will Be Declared On – 30th October 2020

Amazon Quiz October 9, 2020, Answers – Win Philips Soundbar

Q1: Delhi’s IGI Airport Will Now Have India’s First And Exclusive Terminal For What?

Answer 1: Private Jets

Q2: According To The India Happiness Report 2020, Which Is The Happiest State In India?

Answer 2: Mizoram

Q3: Which African Country Recently Held A State Funeral In Honour Of Moussa Traore, Its Former President?

Answer 3: Mali

Q4: Which Of These Is The Official Premium Lifestyle Brand Of Soccer Legend Lionel Messi?

Answer 4: The Messi Store

Q5: A Total Of 12 Faculty Members Of AICTE-Approved Institutes Received The First-Ever ________ Best Teacher Awards 2020. Fill In The Blank.

Answer 5: Visvesvaraya

How likely are you to win the Amazon quiz for October 9, 2020?

The odds can be in your favour to win the quiz as the first criteria are to get all the answers to the quiz right. It all depends on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly.

Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWith Amazon.

