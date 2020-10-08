Amazon Quiz Answers October 8: The winners' list of today will be declared on October 30, 2020.

New Delhi| Jagran Business Desk: The Amazon is back again with its daily trivia quiz contest. The quiz gives users a chance to win amazing prizes. Today, the users will get a chance to win Rs 20,000 Pay Balance. The Amazon users just need to log in to the app and play the Amazon Quiz Answers contest.

The Amazon Daily Trivia Quiz is held from 8 am to 12 pm. The winners' list of today will be declared on October 30, 2020.

Today’s Amazon Quiz Details

Today’s Prize – Rs 20,000 Pay Balance

Amazon Quiz Date – 8 October 2020

Amazon Quiz Time – 8 AM to 12 PM

Winners List Will Be Declared On – 30th October 2020

Q1: Which Organisation Has Recently Pledged To Build BARDA – An Agency For Biomedical Advanced Research And Development?

Answer 1: European Union

Q2: Which Business Group Recently Won The Contract To Build Our New Indian Parliament?

Answer 2: Tata

Q3: Who Was The Man Of The Match In The Very First Encounter Of The 2020 IPL?

Answer 3: Ambati Rayudu

Q4: Which Brand Recently Launched GIGAnet, A Strong And Fast 4G Network?

Answer 4: Vi

Q5: Which Country Has Become The First To Issue A Sovereign Bond Linked To The Sustainable Development Goals Set By The United Nations?

Answer 5: Mexico

How likely are you to win the Amazon quiz for October 8, 2020?

The odds can be in your favour to win the quiz as the first criteria are to get all the answers to the quiz right. It all depends on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly.

Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWith Amazon.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma