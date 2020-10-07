Amazon Quiz Answers October 7: The Amazon Daily Trivia Quiz is held from 8 am to 12 pm. The winners' list of today will be declared on October 30, 2020.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The Amazon is back again with its daily trivia quiz contest. The quiz gives users a chance to win amazing prizes. Today, the users will get a chance to win an OnePlus 8 Pro Smartphone. The Amazon users just need to log in to the app and play the Amazon Quiz Answers contest.

Today’s Amazon Quiz Details

Today’s Prize – OnePlus 8 Pro Smartphone

Amazon Quiz Date – 7 October 2020

Amazon Quiz Time – 8 AM to 12 PM

Winners List Will Be Declared On – 30th October 2020

Amazon Quiz October 7, 2020, Answers – Win an OnePlus 8 Pro Smartphone

Q1: In The Sport Shown In The Visual, What Role Is The Person In Picture Performing?

Answer 1: Pitcher

Q2: This Famous Historical Site Is Located In Which Country?

Answer 2: Jordan

Q3: Looking At The Sea Of Red, Identify Which Football Club This Is The Home Ground For

Answer 3: Manchester United

Q4: This Famous Luxury Carmaker Is A Subsidiary Of Which Group?

Answer 4: BMW

Q5: Where In France Would You Find This Famous Palace?

Answer 5: Versailles

How likely are you to win the Amazon quiz for October 7, 2020?

The odds can be in your favour to win the quiz as the first criteria are to get all the answers to the quiz right. It all depends on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly.

Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWith Amazon.

Posted By: Srishti Goel