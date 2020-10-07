Amazon Quiz Answers October 7, 2020: Know all answers here and get a chance to win OnePlus 8 Pro Smartphone
New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The Amazon is back again with its daily trivia quiz contest. The quiz gives users a chance to win amazing prizes. Today, the users will get a chance to win an OnePlus 8 Pro Smartphone. The Amazon users just need to log in to the app and play the Amazon Quiz Answers contest.
The Amazon Daily Trivia Quiz is held from 8 am to 12 pm. The winners' list of today will be declared on October 30, 2020.
Today’s Amazon Quiz Details
Today’s Prize – OnePlus 8 Pro Smartphone
Amazon Quiz Date – 7 October 2020
Amazon Quiz Time – 8 AM to 12 PM
Winners List Will Be Declared On – 30th October 2020
Amazon Quiz October 7, 2020, Answers – Win an OnePlus 8 Pro Smartphone
Q1: In The Sport Shown In The Visual, What Role Is The Person In Picture Performing?
Answer 1: Pitcher
Q2: This Famous Historical Site Is Located In Which Country?
Answer 2: Jordan
Q3: Looking At The Sea Of Red, Identify Which Football Club This Is The Home Ground For
Answer 3: Manchester United
Q4: This Famous Luxury Carmaker Is A Subsidiary Of Which Group?
Answer 4: BMW
Q5: Where In France Would You Find This Famous Palace?
Answer 5: Versailles
How likely are you to win the Amazon quiz for October 7, 2020?
The odds can be in your favour to win the quiz as the first criteria are to get all the answers to the quiz right. It all depends on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly.
Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWith Amazon.
