Amazon Quiz Answers October 6: The Amazon Daily Trivia Quiz is held from 8 am to 12 pm. The winners' list of today will be declared on October 30, 2020.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The Amazon is back again with its daily trivia quiz contest. The quiz gives users a chance to win amazing prizes. Today, the users will get a chance to win Rs 25,000 Amazon Pay Balance. The Amazon users just need to log in to the app and play the Amazon Quiz Answers contest.

Today’s Amazon Quiz Details

Today’s Prize – Rs 25,000 Amazon Pay Balance

Amazon Quiz Date – 6 October 2020

Amazon Quiz Time – 8 AM to 12 PM

Winners List Will Be Declared On – 30th October 2020

Amazon Quiz October 6, 2020, Answers – Win Rs 25,000 Amazon Pay Balance

Question 1. What are these birds called?

Answer 1: Flamingoes

Question 2. This famous bridge is located in which city?

Answer 2: San Francisco

Question 3. Name this food item, popular in France and around the world

Answer 3: Crepe

Question 4. What is the name given to this young one of an animal?

Answer 4: Joey

Question 5. This famous place is in which country?

Answer 5: Singapore



How likely are you to win the Amazon quiz for October 6, 2020?

The odds can be in your favour to win the quiz as the first criteria are to get all the answers to the quiz right. It all depends on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly.

Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWith Amazon.

