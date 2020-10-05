Amazon Quiz Answers October 5: The Amazon Daily Trivia Quiz is held from 8 am to 12 pm. The winners' list of today will be declared on October 31, 2020.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Here, you have an opportunity to win exciting prizes by answering simple questions from daily trivia quiz contest on Amazon app. Today you can win Rs 10,000 in your Amazon wallet . Amazon users can participate in the contest. They just need to log in to the app and play the Amazon Quiz Answers contest for October 5. The Amazon Daily Trivia Quiz is available from 8 am to 12 pm. The winners' list of today will be declared on October 31, 2020.

Question 1:- Russian research and development enterprise ‘Zvezda’ has started the manufacturing of what for ISRO’s Gaganyaan Mission?

Answer 1:- Space Suit

Question 2:- The 13th edition of Aero India-21, Asia’s largest exposition of such a kind, will be held in which Indian city?

Answer 2:- Bengaluru

Question 3:- Which social-media platform has launched a dedicated search prompt to prevent suicide, named #ThereIsHelp?

Answer 3:- Twitter

Question 4:- Etosha National Park, recently featured in NASA observatory photographs, is located in which country?

Answer 4:- Namibia

Question 5:- Which bank has launched ‘iStartup 2.0’ a comprehensive programme for start-ups?

Answer 5:- ICICI Bank

