New Delhi | Jagran Business desk: Here is your chance to win exciting prizes by answering daily trivia quiz contest on the e-commerce app. The quiz gives users a chance to win amazing prizes. Today, the users will get a chance to win a brand new Samsung Galaxy M21. The Amazon users just need to log in to the app and play the Amazon Quiz Answers contest. The Amazon Daily Trivia Quiz is held from 8 am to 12 pm. The winners' list of today will be declared on October 31, 2020.

Today’s Amazon Quiz Details

Today’s Amazon Quiz – Amazon Samsung Galaxy M21 Quiz

Today’s Prize – Samsung Galaxy M21 Amazon

Quiz Date – 4 October 2020

Amazon Quiz Time – 8 AM to 12 PM

Winners List Will Be Declared On – 31st October 2020

Amazon Quiz 4 October 2020 Answers – Win Samsung Galaxy M21

Question 1:- What type of music did the Marathi film “The Disciple”, that won the International Critics Award in the Venice Film Festival, focus on?

Answer 1:- Indian Classical

Question 2:- According to a recent report by the National Statistical Office, which Indian state topped with a 96.2% literacy rate in the year 2017-18?

Answer 2:- Kerala

Question 3:- ‘Sustainable Shipping for a Sustainable Planet’ is the 2020 theme for which day, to be observed on 26th September this year?

Answer 3:- World Maritime Day

Question 4:- Which Bollywood actor has recently been appointed the Chairman, National School of Drama Society?

Answer 4:- Paresh Rawal

Question 5:- The MVP for the 2019-20 NBA Regular Season represents which country in international basketball?

Answer 5:- Greece

What are the chances of you winiing the Amazon quiz for October 4, 2020?

Stars could wll be in your favour and you can win the quiz as the first criteria is to get all the answers correct. It all depends on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly.

Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWith Amazon.

