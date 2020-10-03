Amazon Quiz Answers October 3, 2020: The Amazon Daily Trivia Quiz is held from 8 am to 12 pm. The winners' list of today will be declared on October 31, 2020.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The Amazon is back again with its daily trivia quiz contest. The quiz gives users a chance to win amazing prizes. Today, the users will get a chance to win Rs 25,000 Amazon Pay Balance. The Amazon users just need to log in to the app and play the Amazon Quiz Answers contest.

Today’s Amazon Quiz Details

Today’s Prize – Sony Portable Speaker

Amazon Quiz Date – 3 October 2020

Amazon Quiz Time – 8 AM to 12 PM

Winners List Will Be Declared On – 31st October 2020

Amazon Quiz October 3, 2020, Answers – Win Sony Portable Speaker

Question 1:- Winner of the 2020 US Open Men’s Singles Dominic Thiem hails from which European country?

Answer 1:- Austria

Question 2:- The Indian Government on September 14, 2020 banned the export of which of these food items?

Answer 2:- Onions

Question 3:- The Kosi Rail Mega Bridge, Inaugurated on 18th September 2020, was established in which Indian state?

Answer 3:- Bihar

Question 4:- As assigned by CEO Michael Scott, who had employee id no 1 in the company which manufactures these products?



Answer 4:- Steve Wozniak

Question 5:- 11th September saw the 125th birth anniversary of Acharya Vinoba Bhave, the founder of which movement?

Answer 5:- Bhoodan Movement

How likely are you to win the Amazon quiz for October 3, 2020?

The odds can be in your favour to win the quiz as the first criteria are to get all the answers to the quiz right. It all depends on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly.

Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWith Amazon.

