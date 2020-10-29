Amazon Quiz Answers October 29: The Amazon Daily Trivia Quiz is held from 8 am to 12 pm. The winners' list of today will be declared on October 30, 2020.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Amazon is back again with its daily trivia quiz contest. The quiz gives users a chance to win amazing prizes. Today, the users will get a chance to win G-Shock Men’s Watch. The Amazon users just need to log in to the app and play the Amazon Quiz Answers contest.

Today’s Amazon Quiz Details

Today’s Prize – Win G-Shock Men’s Watch

Amazon Quiz Date – 29 October 2020

Amazon Quiz Time – 8 AM to 12 PM

Winners List Will Be Declared On – 30th October 2020

Amazon Quiz October 29, 2020, Answers – Win G-Shock Men’s Watch

Question-1: Late Bhanu Athaiya was the first Indian to win an Academy Award in which category for her work in the 1982 film Gandhi?

Answer: Costume Design

Question-2: Iga Swiatek, winner of the Women’s Singles at the French Open 2020, hails from which country?

Answer: Poland

Question-3: Name India’s indigenous anti-radiation missile that was successfully flight tested off the east coast of the country in October 2020.

Answer: Rudram

Question-4: This map is featured in which famous TV show that is hosted by HBO?

Answer: Game of Thrones

Question-5: This is the national sport of which of these Asian countries?

Answer: Bhutan

How likely are you to win the Amazon quiz for October 29, 2020?

The odds can be in your favour to win the quiz as the first criteria are to get all the answers to the quiz right. It all depends on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly.

Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWith Amazon.

Posted By: Srishti Goel