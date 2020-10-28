Amazon Quiz Answers October 28: The Amazon Daily Trivia Quiz is held from 8 am to 12 pm. The winners' list of today will be declared on October 30, 2020.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Amazon is back again with its daily trivia quiz contest. The quiz gives users a chance to win amazing prizes. Today, the users will get a chance to win Rs 50,000 Amazon Pay Balance. The Amazon users just need to log in to the app and play the Amazon Quiz Answers contest.

Today’s Amazon Quiz Details

Today’s Prize – Rs 50,000 Amazon Pay Balance

Amazon Quiz Date – 28 October 2020

Amazon Quiz Time – 8 AM to 12 PM

Winners List Will Be Declared On – 30th October 2020

Q1: In October 2020, a rare first edition of which children’s book has sold for £75,000 at an auction?

Answer 1: Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Ston

Q2: Padma Shri Recipient Shobha Naidu, Who Recently Passed Away, Was Known For Which Dance Form?

Answer 2: Kuchipudi

Q3: According To The World Bank’s International Debt Statistics 2021, Which Country Became The Largest Creditor?

Answer 3: China

Q4: This Player Scored His One And Only IPL Century Against Which Team?

Answer 4: Kochi Tuskers Kerala

Q5: Which North American Country’s National Animal Is This?

Answer 5: Canada

How likely are you to win the Amazon quiz for October 28, 2020?

The odds can be in your favour to win the quiz as the first criteria are to get all the answers to the quiz right. It all depends on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly.

Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWith Amazon.

