New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Amazon is back again with its daily trivia quiz contest. The quiz gives users a chance to win amazing prizes. Today, the users will get a chance to win the 10gm Gold Bar. The Amazon users just need to log in to the app and play the Amazon Quiz Answers contest.

The Amazon Daily Trivia Quiz is held from 8 am to 12 pm. The winners' list of today will be declared on October 30, 2020.

Today’s Amazon Quiz Details

Today’s Prize – win 10gm Gold Bar

Amazon Quiz Date – 27 October 2020

Amazon Quiz Time – 8 AM to 12 PM

Winners List Will Be Declared On – 30th October 2020

Amazon Quiz October 6, 2020, Answers – win 10gm Gold Bar

Question 1: PM Modi released Rs 100 coin to commemorate the 100th birth anniversary of Vijaya Scindia, who is also known as the Rajmata of which city?

Answer- Gwalior

Question 2: The 2020 Nobel Prize for Economics was awarded to Paul R. Milgrom and Robert B. Wilson for their contributions in improving which theory?

Answer- Auction Theory

Question 3: World Student’s Day is observed every year on 15th October to commemorate the birth anniversary of which Indian president?

Answer- APJ Abdul Kalam

Question 4: For which team does this player play for in the IPL 2020?

Answer- Rajasthan Royals

Question 5: This statue was a gift to the United States from the people of which country?

Answer- France

How likely are you to win the Amazon quiz for October 27, 2020?

The odds can be in your favour to win the quiz as the first criteria are to get all the answers to the quiz right. It all depends on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly.

Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWith Amazon.

