Amazon Quiz Answers October 26: The Amazon Daily Trivia Quiz is held from 8 am to 12 pm. The winners' list of today will be declared on October 30, 2020.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Amazon is back again with its daily trivia quiz contest. The quiz gives users a chance to win amazing prizes. Today, the users will get a chance to win Michael Kors. The Amazon users just need to log in to the app and play the Amazon Quiz Answers contest.

The Amazon Daily Trivia Quiz is held from 8 am to 12 pm. The winners' list of today will be declared on October 30, 2020.

Today’s Amazon Quiz Details

Today’s Prize – Michael Kors Amazon Pay Balance

Amazon Quiz Date – 26 October 2020

Amazon Quiz Time – 8 AM to 12 PM

Winners List Will Be Declared On – 30th October 2020

Amazon Quiz October 26, 2020, Answers – Win Michael Kors

Question 1. Which Year Was Michael Kors Established In?

Answer 1: 1981

Question 2. Which Of The Following Is A Smart Watch?

Answer 2: Michael Kors Gen 5 Access Bradshaw 2 Touchscreen -MKT5086

Question 3. Which Of The Following Is A Men’s Watch?

Answer 3: Michael Kors Analog Black Dial -MK8750

Question 4. What Date Would Diwali Fall On, In 2020?

Answer 4: 14th November

Question 5. Which One Of The Following Band Material Is A Michael Kors Watch NOT Available In?

Answer 5: Paper

How likely are you to win the Amazon quiz for October 26, 2020?

The odds can be in your favour to win the quiz as the first criteria are to get all the answers to the quiz right. It all depends on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly.

Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWith Amazon.

Posted By: Srishti Goel