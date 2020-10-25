The Amazon Daily Trivia Quiz is held from 8 am to 12 pm. The winners' list of today will be declared on October 30, 2020.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Amazon is back again with its daily trivia quiz contest. The quiz gives users a chance to win amazing prizes. Today, the users will get a chance to win Rs 50,000. The Amazon users just need to log in to the app and play the Amazon Quiz Answers contest.

The Amazon Daily Trivia Quiz is held from 8 am to 12 pm. The winners' list of today will be declared on October 30, 2020.

Today’s Amazon Quiz Details

Today’s Prize – Rs 50,000

Amazon Quiz Date – 25 October 2020

Amazon Quiz Time – 8 AM to 12 PM

Winners List Will Be Declared On – 30th October 2020

1. Which company renamed their package of business tools from ‘Suite’ to ‘Workspace’?

Google

2. Which veteran politician entered the Lok Sabha in 1977 from Hajipur constituency, and has held the Mines and Railways ministry as well?

Ram Vilas Paswan

3. Complete the title of this book by Anand Neelakantan – ‘The Very, Extremely, Most Naughty _______ Tales’.

Asura

4. What is the capital city of the country this structure is situated in?

Riyadh

5. Which country has the most Olympic Gold Medals in this sport?

USA

How likely are you to win the Amazon quiz for October 25, 2020?

The odds can be in your favour to win the quiz as the first criteria are to get all the answers to the quiz right. It all depends on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly.

Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWith Amazon.

