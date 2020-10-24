Amazon Quiz Answers October 24, 2020: The Amazon Daily Trivia Quiz is held from 8 am to 12 pm.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Amazon is back again with its daily trivia quiz contest. The quiz gives users a chance to win amazing prizes. Today, the users will get a chance to win Dyson Air Purifier. The Amazon users just need to log in to the app and play the Amazon Quiz Answers contest.

The Amazon Daily Trivia Quiz is held from 8 am to 12 pm. The winners' list of today will be declared on October 30, 2020.

Today’s Amazon Quiz Details

Today’s Prize – Dyson Air Purifier

Amazon Quiz Date – 24 October 2020

Amazon Quiz Time – 8 AM to 12 PM

Winners List Will Be Declared On – 30th October 2020

Amazon Quiz October 24, 2020, Answers – Dyson Air Purifier

Q1. 1.Housing For All — A Better Urban Future’ is the 2020 theme for which day celebrated every year by the UN on October 5?



Answer 1: World Habitat Day

Q2: 23 Yards’ Is A New Brand Of Personal Care Products Launched By Which Former Indian Cricketer?

Answer 2: Ravi Shastri

Q3: The BBC Short Story Award For 2020, Won By Sarah Hall Who Became The First To Ever Win The Award Twice, Is Supported By Which University?

Answer 3: Cambridge University

Q4: Which Country Released Official Stamps Honouring This Character?

Answer 4: Japan

Q5: Who Was The First Indian Woman To Win A Silver Medal In This Sport In The Olympics?

Answer 5: P.V Sindhu

How likely are you to win the Amazon quiz for October 24, 2020?

The odds can be in your favour to win the quiz as the first criteria are to get all the answers to the quiz right. It all depends on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly.

Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWith Amazon.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma