Amazon is back again with its daily trivia quiz contest.

Today's Amazon Quiz Details

Today’s Prize – Rs 15,000 Amazon Pay Balance

Amazon Quiz Date – 23 October 2020

Amazon Quiz Time – 8 AM to 12 PM

Winners List Will Be Declared On – 30th October 2020

Amazon Quiz October 23, 2020, Answers – Win Rs 15,000 Amazon Pay Balance

Question 1: Pratyush, Mihir and the upcoming PARAM Siddhi are examples of what found in India?

Answer: Supercomputers

Question 2: Louise Glück, an American Poet, received the Nobel Prize in which category?

Answer: Literature

Question 3: India celebrates October 5 every year as the ‘Ganga River ________ Day’. Fill in the blank with the name of an animal.

Answer: Dolphin

Question 4: In which state is the structure, found on the back of this note, located?

Answer: Madhya Pradesh

Question 5: Who was the first Supreme Leader of the country this flag belongs to?

Answer: Kim-il-Sung

