Amazon Quiz Answers October 22: The Amazon Daily Trivia Quiz is held from 8 am to 12 pm. The winners' list of today will be declared on October 30, 2020.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Amazon is back again with its daily trivia quiz contest. The quiz gives users a chance to win amazing prizes. Today, the users will get a chance to win Rs 25,000 Amazon Pay Balance. The Amazon users just need to log in to the app and play the Amazon Quiz Answers contest.

The Amazon Daily Trivia Quiz is held from 8 am to 12 pm. The winners' list of today will be declared on October 30, 2020.

Today’s Amazon Quiz Details

Today’s Prize – Amazon Alexa

Amazon Quiz Date – 22 October 2020

Amazon Quiz Time – 8 AM to 12 PM

Winners List Will Be Declared On – 30th October 2020

Amazon Quiz October 22, 2020, Answers – Win Amazon Alexa

Question 1. Customers (Android Users Only) Can Now Access Alexa On Their Amazon Shopping App?

Answer 1: True

Question 2. Customers (Android Users Only) Can Talk To Alexa By Just

Answer 2: Tapping On The MIC Icon Next To The Shopping Cart

Question 3. Which Of The Following Can You Ask Alexa To Do This Festive Season?

Answer 3: All of the Above

Question 4. Android Users Can Ask Alexa To Play Music By

Answer 4: All of the Above

Question 5. Which Of The Following Ways Can Alexa Help You Enjoy The Festive Season?

Answer 5: All of the Above

How likely are you to win the Amazon quiz for October 22, 2020?

The odds can be in your favour to win the quiz as the first criteria are to get all the answers to the quiz right. It all depends on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly.

Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWith Amazon.

Posted By: Srishti Goel