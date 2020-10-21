Amazon Quiz Answers October 21: The Amazon Daily Trivia Quiz is held from 8 am to 12 pm. The winners' list of today will be declared on October 30, 2020.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Amazon is back again with its daily trivia quiz contest. The quiz gives users a chance to win amazing prizes. Today, the users will get a chance to win Rs 10,000 Amazon Pay Balance. The Amazon users just need to log in to the app and play the Amazon Quiz Answers contest.

Today’s Amazon Quiz Details

Today’s Prize – Rs 10,000 Amazon Pay Balance

Amazon Quiz Date – 21 October 2020

Amazon Quiz Time – 8 AM to 12 PM

Winners List Will Be Declared On – 30th October 2020

Amazon Quiz October 21, 2020, Answers – Win Rs 10,000 Amazon Pay Balance

Question 1. In October 2020, The Indo-American Chamber of Commerce awarded which Indian Businessman the Lifetime Achievement Award?

Answer: Ratan Tata

Question 2. As a part of UN’s International Day of Girl Child, 16 year old Aava Murto became the Prime Minister of which country for one day?

Answer: Finland

Question 3. On the occasion of Second World Cotton Day, which premium brand of Indian cotton was launched by Smriti Irani.

Answer: Kasturi Cotton

Question 4. What is the currency of the country this structure is located in?

Answer: Egyptian Pound

Question 5. Identify this American President who is the only American President ever to have a patent to his name.

Answer: Abraham Lincoln

Posted By: Srishti Goel