Amazon Quiz Answers October 20: The Amazon Daily Trivia Quiz is held from 8 am to 12 pm. The winners' list of today will be declared on October 30, 2020.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The Amazon is back again with its daily trivia quiz contest. The quiz gives users a chance to win amazing prizes. Today, the users will get a chance to win Amazon Echo. The Amazon users just need to log in to the app and play the Amazon Quiz Answers contest.

Today’s Amazon Quiz Details

Today’s Prize – Amazon Echo

Amazon Quiz Date – 20 October 2020

Amazon Quiz Time – 8 AM to 12 PM

Winners List Will Be Declared On – 30th October 2020

Amazon Quiz October 20, 2020, Answers – Win Amazon Echo

Q1: The 2020 Nobel Prize for Chemistry was jointly awarded to Chemistry experts of USA and which other country?

Answer 1: France

Q2: Justice KK Usha, Who Recently Passed Away, Was The First Woman Chief Justice Of Which State?

Answer 2: Kerala

Q3: Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah Has Been Sworn In As The New Emir Of Which Country?

Answer 3: Kuwait

Q4: The Emperor Who Commissioned This Monument To Be Built Was The Successor Of Which Mughal Emperor?

Answer 4: Jahangir

Q5: A Large Part Of The Money Generated By Such Apple Products Go To Fund Programmes To Fight Which Disease?

Answer 5: HIV/AID

How likely are you to win the Amazon quiz for October 20, 2020?

The odds can be in your favour to win the quiz as the first criteria are to get all the answers to the quiz right. It all depends on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly.

Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWith Amazon.

