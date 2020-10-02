Amazon Quiz Answers October 2: The Amazon Daily Trivia Quiz is held from 8 am to 12 pm. The winners' list of today will be declared on October 30, 2020.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The Amazon is back again with its daily trivia quiz contest. The quiz gives users a chance to win amazing prizes. Today, the users will get a chance to win Rs 25,000 Amazon Pay Balance. The Amazon users just need to log in to the app and play the Amazon Quiz Answers contest.

The Amazon Daily Trivia Quiz is held from 8 am to 12 pm. The winners' list of today will be declared on October 30, 2020.

Today’s Amazon Quiz Details

Today’s Prize – Rs 25,000 Amazon Pay Balance

Amazon Quiz Date – 2 October 2020

Amazon Quiz Time – 8 AM to 12 PM

Winners List Will Be Declared On – 30th October 2020

Amazon Quiz October 1, 2020, Answers – Win Rs 25,000 Amazon Pay Balance

Question 1: In which year was Mahatma Gandhi nominated for the Nobel Prize for the first time?

Answer 1: 1937

Question 2: On which day in history did Mahatma Gandhi embark on the famous Dandi March?

Answer 2: 12th March 1930

Question 3: Which leader did Mahatma Gandhi call the ‘Prince among Patriots’?

Answer 3: Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose

Question 4: Gandhi was nominated for the Nobel Peace prize _ times and the committee regrets not giving him the Nobel Peace prize to this day.

Answer 4: 5

Question 5: Mahatma Gandhi shares his birthday with which Indian prime minister?

Answer 5: Lal Bahadur Shastri

Question 6: Which of these books was NOT written by Mahatma Gandhi?

Answer 6: Long Walk to Freedom

Question 7: The book ‘Unto This Last’ greatly captivated and transformed Gandhiji. So much so that he translated it into Gujarati. Who was its author?

Answer 7: John Ruskin

How likely are you to win the Amazon quiz for October 2, 2020?

The odds can be in your favour to win the quiz as the first criteria are to get all the answers to the quiz right. It all depends on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly.

Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWith Amazon.

Posted By: Srishti Goel