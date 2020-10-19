Amazon Quiz Answers October 19: The Amazon Daily Trivia Quiz is held from 8 am to 12 pm. The winners' list of today will be declared on October 30, 2020.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The Amazon is back again with its daily trivia quiz contest. The quiz gives users a chance to win amazing prizes. Today, the users will get a chance to win Rs 20,000 Amazon Pay Balance. The Amazon users just need to log in to the app and play the Amazon Quiz Answers contest.

Today’s Amazon Quiz Details

Today’s Prize – Rs 20,000 Amazon Pay Balance

Amazon Quiz Date – 19 October 2020

Amazon Quiz Time – 8 AM to 12 PM

Winners List Will Be Declared On – 30th October 2020

Amazon Quiz October 19, 2020, Answers – Win Rs 20,000 Amazon Pay Balance

Question-1: 2020 Nobel Prize for Physics winner, Roger Penrose is the Emeritus Rouse Ball Professor of Mathematics at which university?

Answer: University of Oxford

Question-2: Activists from Iran, Nicaragua, USA and which country received the 2020 Right Livelihood Award also known as the Alternative Nobel Prize?

Answer: Belarus

Question-3: Syeda Anwara Taimur, who recently passed away, was which state’s first and only woman Cheif Minister ever?

Answer: Assam

Question-4: How many times has the man on this currency note been nominated for the Nobel Prize?

Answer: 5

Question-5: Identify the CEO of the company that produces this electric car.

Answer: Elon Musk

How likely are you to win the Amazon quiz for October 19, 2020?

The odds can be in your favour to win the quiz as the first criteria are to get all the answers to the quiz right. It all depends on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly.

Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWith Amazon.

Posted By: Srishti Goel