Amazon Quiz Answers October 18, 2020: The Amazon Daily Trivia Quiz is held from 8 am to 12 pm. The winners' list of today will be declared on October 30, 2020.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The Amazon is back again with its daily trivia quiz contest. The quiz gives users a chance to win amazing prizes. Today, the users will get a chance to win Bose Soundbar 700. The Amazon users just need to log in to the app and play the Amazon Quiz Answers contest.

Today’s Amazon Quiz Details

Today’s Prize – Bose Soundbar 700

Amazon Quiz Date – 18 October 2020

Amazon Quiz Time – 8 AM to 12 PM

Winners List Will Be Declared On – 30th October 2020

Amazon Quiz October 18, 2020, Answers – Bose Soundbar 700

1) As a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, the day 2nd October is known as the International Day of ________ . Fill in the blanks

Ans :Non-Violence

2)H.J Alter, C.M Rice ,M. Houghton were declared the winners of the 2020 Nobel Prize for Physiology/Medicine for discovering which virus?

Ans :Hepatitis C

3)Isher Judge Ahluwalia, a Padma Bhushan recipient who recently passed away, was known for her expertise in which subject?

Ans :Economics

4)Formerly named Place de l’Étoile, this monument resides in which city?

Ans :Paris



5)Who is the CEO of the company that manufactures this product.

Ans :Satya Nadella

How likely are you to win the Amazon quiz for October 18, 2020?

The odds can be in your favour to win the quiz as the first criteria are to get all the answers to the quiz right. It all depends on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly.

Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWith Amazon.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma