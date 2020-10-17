Amazon Quiz Answers October 17, 2020: The Amazon Daily Trivia Quiz is held from 8 am to 12 pm, check answers:

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The Amazon is back again with its daily trivia quiz contest. The quiz gives users a chance to win amazing prizes. Today, the users will get a chance to win Rs. 50,000 Pay Balance. The Amazon users just need to log in to the app and play the Amazon Quiz Answers contest.

The Amazon Daily Trivia Quiz is held from 8 am to 12 pm. The winners' list of today will be declared on October 30, 2020.

Today’s Amazon Quiz Details

Today’s Prize – Rs. 50,000 Pay Balance

Amazon Quiz Date – 17 October 2020

Amazon Quiz Time – 8 AM to 12 PM

Winners List Will Be Declared On – 30th October 2020

Amazon Quiz October 17, 2020, Answers – Rs. 50,000 Pay Balance

Q1: Bongosagar is a bilateral naval exercise between India and which other country?

Answer 1: Bangladesh

Q2: The Social Innovation & Incubation Mission Launched By The Ministry Of Social Justice And Empowerment Is Named After Which Great Indian?

Answer 2: Bhimrao Ambedkar



Q3: During The 2020 IPL, Which Cricketer Became The First Indian To Cross 9000 Runs In T20 Cricket?

Answer 3: Virat Kohli

Q4: These Are Different Phases Of Which Astronomical Body?

Answer 4: Moon

Q5: Name This Animal Famed For Its Upright Posture.

Answer 5: Meerkat

How likely are you to win the Amazon quiz for October 17, 2020?

The odds can be in your favour to win the quiz as the first criteria are to get all the answers to the quiz right. It all depends on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly.

Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWith Amazon.

