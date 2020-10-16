Amazon Quiz Answers October 16: The Amazon Daily Trivia Quiz is held from 8 am to 12 pm. The winners' list of today will be declared on October 30, 2020.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The Amazon is back again with its daily trivia quiz contest. The quiz gives users a chance to win amazing prizes. Today, the users will get a chance to win Dyson Air Purifier. The Amazon users just need to log in to the app and play the Amazon Quiz Answers contest.

Today’s Amazon Quiz Details

Today’s Prize – Dyson Air Purifier

Amazon Quiz Date – 16 October 2020

Amazon Quiz Time – 8 AM to 12 PM

Winners List Will Be Declared On – 30th October 2020

Amazon Quiz October 16, 2020, Answers – Dyson Air Purifier

Q1: 1.Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently inaugurated a conference named RAISE 2020. RAISE 2020 is a global summit on what?

Answer 1: Artificial Intelligence

Q2: The iconic Sawantwadi wooden toys come from which Indian state?

Answer 2: Maharashtra

Q3: Origin Space, a company from which country is set to send out the world’s first asteroid mining robot into space in November 2020?

Answer 3: China

Q4: What is this design called, that first attained popularity in Europe?

Answer 4: Polka Dots

Q5: This is a graffiti of which iconic scientist?

Answer 5: Stephen Hawking

How likely are you to win the Amazon quiz for October 16, 2020?

The odds can be in your favour to win the quiz as the first criteria are to get all the answers to the quiz right. It all depends on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly.

Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWith Amazon.

Posted By: Srishti Goel