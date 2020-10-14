Amazon Quiz Answers October 14: The Amazon Daily Trivia Quiz is held from 8 am to 12 pm. The winners' list of today will be declared on October 30, 2020.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The Amazon is back again with its daily trivia quiz contest. The quiz gives users a chance to win amazing prizes. Today, the users will get a chance to win Dyson Airwrap. The Amazon users just need to log in to the app and play the Amazon Quiz Answers contest.

Today’s Amazon Quiz Details

Today’s Prize – Dyson Airwrap

Amazon Quiz Date – October 14, 2020

Amazon Quiz Time – 8 AM to 12 PM

Winners List Will Be Declared On – 30th October 2020

Amazon Quiz October 14, 2020, Answers – Win Dyson Airwrap

Question 1. Which country is credited with inventing this food item?

Answer 1: Italy

Question 2. Name this domed building which is the largest church in the world.

Answer 2: St. Peter's Basilica

Question 3. In which city is this tall building located?

Answer 3: Dubai

Question 4. In which movie series would you find this character?

Answer 4: Star Wars

Question 5. In which of these sports, would this type of glove usually be used?

Answer 5: Baseball

Posted By: Srishti Goel