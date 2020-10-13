Amazon Quiz Answers October 13: The Amazon Daily Trivia Quiz is held from 8 am to 12 pm. The winners' list of today will be declared on October 30, 2020.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The Amazon is back again with its daily trivia quiz contest. The quiz gives users a chance to win amazing prizes. Today, the users will get a chance to win OnePlus 8 Pro Smart Phone. The Amazon users just need to log in to the app and play the Amazon Quiz Answers contest.

Today’s Amazon Quiz Details

Today’s Prize – OnePlus 8 Pro Smart Phone

Amazon Quiz Date – 13 October 2020

Amazon Quiz Time – 8 AM to 12 PM

Winners List Will Be Declared On – 30th October 2020

Amazon Quiz October 13, 2020, Answers – Win OnePlus 8 Pro Smart Phone

Q1: After A Gap Of 16 Years, Mineral Exploration Has Started At Which Iconic Mining Region?

Answer 1: Kolar Gold Fields

Q2: Which International City Is Building A Pilot Electric Road That Will Power Specially Equipped Buses As They Drive?

Answer 2: Tel Aviv

Q3: The Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Award Recognises Outstanding Work By Indians In Which Field?

Answer 3: Science & Technology

Q4: Air India One, A VVIP Aircraft Meant To Fly The Prime Minister And President Of India, Is Manufactured By Which Company?

Answer 4: Boeing

Q5: The Logo Of Which Of These Organisations Has Recently Been Changed For The First Time Since Its Inception In 1982?

Answer 5: Sports Authority Of India



How likely are you to win the Amazon quiz for October 13, 2020?

The odds can be in your favour to win the quiz as the first criteria are to get all the answers to the quiz right. It all depends on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly.

Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWith Amazon.

