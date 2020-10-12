Amazon Quiz Answers October 12: The Amazon Daily Trivia Quiz is held from 8 am to 12 pm. The winners' list of today will be declared on October 30, 2020.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The Amazon is back again with its daily trivia quiz contest. The quiz gives users a chance to win amazing prizes. Today, the users will get a chance to win Rs 10,000 Amazon Pay Balance. The Amazon users just need to log in to the app and play the Amazon Quiz Answers contest.

Today’s Amazon Quiz Details

Today’s Prize – Rs 10,000 Amazon Pay Balance

Amazon Quiz Date – 12 October 2020

Amazon Quiz Time – 8 AM to 12 PM

Winners List Will Be Declared On – 30th October 2020

Q1: Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah, Who Recently Passed Away, Was The Ruler Of Which Country?

Answer 1: Kuwait

Q2: In Which Of These Cities Has A Single Coach AC Tram Been Unveiled With A Library Inside It- Branded As Library On Wheels?

Answer 2: Kolkata

Q3: To Mark Which Country’s 71st National Day Did The Country’s First Mars Probe Send Back A ‘Selfie’ From Deep Space?

Answer 3: China

Q4: Which Filmmaker Has Been Appointed As The Chairman Of The Governing Council Of The Film And Television Institute Of India?

Answer 4: Shekhar Kapur

Q5: Which Missile, Recently Tested By India, Is Regarded As The Fastest Supersonic Cruise Missile In The World?

Answer 5: BrahMos

How likely are you to win the Amazon quiz for October 12, 2020?

The odds can be in your favour to win the quiz as the first criteria are to get all the answers to the quiz right. It all depends on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly.

Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWith Amazon.

Posted By: Srishti Goel