Amazon Quiz Answers October 11: The Amazon Daily Trivia Quiz is held from 8 am to 12 pm. The winners' list of today will be declared on October 30, 2020.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The Amazon is back again with its daily trivia quiz contest. The quiz gives users a chance to win amazing prizes. Today, the users will get a chance to win Philips Soundbar. The Amazon users just need to log in to the app and play the Amazon Quiz Answers contest.

Today’s Amazon Quiz Details

Today’s Prize – Philips Soundbar

Amazon Quiz Date – 11th October 2020

Amazon Quiz Time – 8 AM to 12 PM

Winners List Will Be Declared On – 30th October 2020

Amazon Quiz October 11, 2020, Answers – Win Philips Soundbar

Q1: Name India’s First Multi-Wavelength Astronomical Observatory, That Recently Completed Five Years Of Imaging Celestial Objects In Space.

Answer 1: Astrosat

Q2: In September 2020, Which Former Indian Bowler Was Appointed The Chairperson Of BCCI Women’s Selection Committee?

Answer 2: Neetu David

Q3: Which Bollywood Actor Was Recently Awarded With SDG Special Humanitarian Action Award By The United Nations?

Answer 3: Sonu Sood

Q4: Which Indian Footballer Is The Winner Of The 2019-20 AIFF Men’s Footballer Of The Year Award?

Answer 4: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu

Q5: Japan Airlines Recently Said That It Would Retire Which Phrase From Their In-Flight Announcements Made In English?

Answer 5: Ladies And Gentlemen

