The Amazon Daily Trivia Quiz is held from 8 am to 12 pm. The winners' list of today will be declared on October 30, 2020.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The Amazon is back again with its daily trivia quiz contest. The quiz gives users a chance to win amazing prizes. Today, the users will get a chance to win Rs 25,000 Amazon Pay balance. The Amazon users just need to log in to the app and play the Amazon Quiz Answers contest.

Today’s Amazon Quiz Details

Today’s Prize – Rs 25,000 Amazon Pay Balance

Amazon Quiz Date – 10 October 2020

Amazon Quiz Time – 8 AM to 12 PM

Winners List Will Be Declared On – 30th October 2020

Amazon Quiz October 10, 2020, Answers – Win Rs 25,000 Amazon Pay balance

Question 1:- Russian research and development enterprise ‘Zvezda’ has started the manufacturing of what for ISRO’s Gaganyaan Mission?

Answer 1:- Space Suit

Question 2:- The 13th edition of Aero India-21, Asia’s largest exposition of such a kind, will be held in which Indian city?

Answer 2:- Bengaluru

Question 3:- Which social-media platform has launched a dedicated search prompt to prevent suicide, named #ThereIsHelp?

Answer 3:- Twitter

Question 4:- Etosha National Park, recently featured in NASA observatory photographs, is located in which country?



Answer 4:- Namibia

Question 5:- Which bank has launched ‘iStartup 2.0’ a comprehensive programme for start-ups?

Answer 5:- ICICI Bank

How likely are you to win the Amazon quiz for October 10, 2020?

The odds can be in your favour to win the quiz as the first criteria are to get all the answers to the quiz right. It all depends on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly.

Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWith Amazon.

Posted By: Talib Khan