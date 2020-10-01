Amazon Quiz Answers October 1: The Amazon Daily Trivia Quiz is held from 8 am to 12 pm. The winners' list of today will be declared on October 30, 2020.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The Amazon is back again with its daily trivia quiz contest. The quiz gives users a chance to win amazing prizes. Today, the users will get a chance to win Rs 25,000 Amazon Pay Balance. The Amazon users just need to log in to the app and play the Amazon Quiz Answers contest.

Today’s Amazon Quiz Details

Today’s Prize – Rs 25,000 Amazon Pay Balance

Amazon Quiz Date – 1 October 2020

Amazon Quiz Time – 8 AM to 12 PM

Winners List Will Be Declared On – 30th October 2020

Question 1:- Which object grants the superhero, Green Lantern, his extraordinary powers?

Answer 1:- A ring

Question 2:- The novel, White Tiger, won the Man Booker prize in 2008, and was the debut novel of an Indian-born author. Who wrote it?

Answer 2:- Arvind Adiga

Question 3:- What is the dot that appears over the lowercase letters, ‘i’ and ‘j’, called?

Answer 3:- Tittle

Question 4:- Famous British actress ‘Lena Headey’ was born on 3rd October 1973. Which character does she play in the famous HBO series ‘Game Of Thrones’?



Answer 4:- Cersei Lannister

Question 5:- She was the first Indian woman to become a teacher, and opened up the first girl’s school in India in 1848. Who is she?

Answer 5:- Savitribai Phule

How likely are you to win the Amazon quiz for October 1, 2020?

The odds can be in your favour to win the quiz as the first criteria are to get all the answers to the quiz right. It all depends on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly.

Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWith Amazon.

Posted By: Talib Khan