Amazon is back with its daily trivia quiz. The e-commerce platform is giving the participants a chance to win Rs 20,000 in Amazon Pay Balance. The Amazon quiz begins at 8 AM and will run through 12PM. The quiz consists of five questions that are based on general knowledge and current affairs.

Today’s Amazon Quiz Information

Today’s Amazon Quiz Prize: Rs 20,000 Amazon Pay Balance

Amazon Quiz Date: September 7, 2020

Amazon Quiz Time: 8am–12pm

Winners List Declaration Date: To be announced

Today’s Amazon quiz contest- September 7, 2020

Question 1:- Which newly set up agency will conduct a Common Eligibility Test for selection to non-gazetted posts in the central government ?

Answer 1:- National Recruitment Agency

Question 2:- What is the name of the app which has recently been launched by National Highways Authority of India to monitor plantation projects?

Answer 2:- Harit Path

Question 3:- 20th August is celebrated as Akshay Urja diwas in India to generate awareness about the developments of what in the country?

Answer 3:- Renewable energy

Question 4:- Rani Rampal, named as a 2020 Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna awardee, is the captain of the Indian Women’s Team in which sport?

Answer 4:- Field Hockey

Question 5:- Who attended the 5th world conference of speakers of parliament on behalf of India?

Answer 5:- Om Birla

How likely are you to win Amazon quiz for September 7, 2020?

There is a chance of you winning the quiz as the first criteria is to get all the answer of the quiz right. It all depends on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly.

Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.

How to Play Amazon Quiz Contest Daily?

Download the Amazon India App from Google Play Stores or Android App

Sign up or log in to your Amazon account

Once login you can check the homepage banner of the App click on Amazon Quiz for today.

Now just start playing the Amazon quiz contest.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma