New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: On the fifth anniversary of Prime India, Amazon is coming with Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021, which is going to last for only two days. With this sale, the e-commerce website aims to empower artisans, small businesses, manufacturers, women entrepreneurs, weavers and local shops in India. It's giving them a helping hand in recovering from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. This sale will give the customers great offers, deals and discounts on various products, including smartphones, home appliances, Amazon devices, etc.

Sharing the details on their Twitter handle, the Prime Day sale will kickstart from July 26 at midnight and end on July 27. The customers can avail discounts, deals and offers on various products, including over 300 new launched products. There will be exciting deals from sellers under programmes such as Saheli, Launchpad, Karigar and Local Shops on Amazon. Not just this, ahead of the sale, several small sellers will be creating deals on Amazon from July 8 to July 24.

Offers for Prime Members

Gadgets 360Degree quoted Amit Agarwal, Country Head of Amazon India saying, “We dedicate this Prime Day to lakhs of small businesses and local sellers on Amazon.in. We are humbled by their resilience, and grateful for the opportunity to support their rebound during these hard times. We are also excited to offer our Prime members a unique opportunity to discover joy with two days of best deals and savings, hundreds of new product launches, blockbuster entertainment and more, all from the safety and convenience of their homes.”

Prime members can enjoy the sale that started on July 8 and will end on July 24, 11:59 pm. They can shop from products by SMBs and can avail around 10 per cent cashback upto Rs 150 on Prime Day purchases along with other offers. Also, on Prime Day sale, members can avail 10 per cent instant discount with HDFC Bank credit, debit cards and EMI transactions. On ICICI Bank credit card, Prime members can get 5 per cent unlimited reward points. Those who use Amazon Pay as a mode of the transaction can get Rs 1000 cashback on the purchase on the Prime Day sale.



