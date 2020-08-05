New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Amazon India is set to kick off its Prime Day from.the midnight of Thursday, 6th August onwards, the first such sale by Amazon ever since the pandemic began. A whole range of products are out for sale at the prices lower than usual, including the smartphones, consumer electronics, TVs, appliances, home & kitchen, furniture, fashion and kitchen, everyday essentials and so on.

Having partnered with HDFC Bank, Amazon will offer a 10-percent instant discount to the ones holding said bank’s credit or debit card. Furthermore, there will be no-cost EMI options available alongside 5 per cent reward point and 5-percent instant discount for the ones utilising Amazon Pay and ICICI Bank credit card for the shopping on platform.

Following categories of products are set to be thrown so as to be caught upon by earnest buyers on the Prime Day sale.

1. Smart TVs

Other than Xiaomi, the smart TV makers such as Vu, Thomson and TCL will also take part in the sale, and thus widening the choice perimeter for the prospective buyers. Deals on 4K TVs from LG, Samsung, and Sony are also likely to be thrown open at prices lower than usual. Samsung has also stated out that it will offer a special discount of Rs 10,000 on all models of its 'The Serif' TV range.

2. Smartphones

The next ‘smart’ in the list of products are of course the indispensable part of our existence -- smartphones. Apple is likely to drop the prices of iPhoneX, iPhone XR, and iPhone 11. OnePlus Nord too will come with reduced price tag, and thus putting the smart competition to a whole new level. Flash sale of Redmi Note 9 as well as Redmi 9 will also be put out at different points of time.

3. Laptops

Asus, Dell, and Lenovo are expected to put their gaming laptops on sale at reduced prices. Asus will also unveil its heavily anticipated ROG Zephyrus G14, some time in the 48 hours tenure of the sale.

4. Amazon Devices

Amazon will also offer deals on a variety of its own self-made products powered by the great Siri friend Alexa. Amazon has said that a discount of 60 per cent will be given if one buys an Echo Dot with a Smart Colour Bulb.

And that's how, the Fire TV Stick has been listed to be available for Rs 2,399 instead of Rs 3,999, the Echo Plus will be available for Rs 7,499 instead of Rs 14,999.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta