The Amazon India Mega Salary Days sale is offering special discounts on all small and large appliances, headphones, TV, laptops among others.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: As we are just a few days away to bid adieu to the year 2020, Amazon India has announced its last surprise for their customers that is Mega Salary Days sale is going to hit the e-shopping site as soon as we enter the year 2021.

The sale will open on 1st January 2021 and will end on 3rd January 2021. In the Mega Salary Days sale customers will get special discounts on all small and large appliances, headphones, TV, laptops among others. Not just this customers can look forward to more saving on purchase of products of big brands such as Sony, JBL, Boat, Samsung, IFB, LG among others.

Amazon India is also offering affordable finance options such as exchange offers, no-cost EMI on purchase of products. The e-shopping site is also offering discounts on Bank of Baroda credit cards and 10% instant discount up to Rs 1,250 and up to Rs 1,500 on EMI transactions with credit cards.

Here have a look at the top deals you are going to get in Mega Salary Days sale:

Desktops and Tablets: Those who are planning to buy desktops and tables then this sale is apt for you as e-retailer is offering up to Rs 30,000 off on laptops and desktops and on purchase on tables they are offering a 30% discount.

Large Appliances: Up to 40% discount on microwaves, chimneys, etc. While up to 35% discount on best-selling washing machines and ACs from brands such as LG, Voltas, Daikin, LG, Sanyo among others.

Audio Products: Amazon India is offering up to 30% off on soundbars from companies such as JBL, Boat, Mi among others. Also up to 50% discount on headphones of big brands such as JBL, Boat, Sony among others. Not just this Amazon India said that premium speakers and headphones from Sony, Harman Kardon, Bose are available with up to 9 months no-cost EMI option.

TVs: Those who are planning to buy TV then Amazon is offering up to 30% discount on televisions, that is 25% off on 32-inch TVs and up to 30% off on Android TVs and premium TVs.

Talking about other items such as smartwatches and fitness trackers then Amazon India is offering up to 40% off them.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv