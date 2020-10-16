Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2020: Amazon has also tied up with HDFC bank, which will offer 10 per cent additional instant discount to the holders of HDFC bank's credit and debit cards on their purchases.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: With the start of the festive season in the country, Amazon has started its Great Indian Festival sale 2020 from today (Friday), for its prime members only. The month-long Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2020 will begin for all of its customers from Saturday, October 17.

Under the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2020, the e-commerce giant is offering thousands of deals and bundled offers this year. From TVs to mobile phones, to apparels to electronics and almost everything, Amazon is offering really cool deals for its customers.

Amazon has also tied up with HDFC bank, which will offer 10 per cent additional instant discount to the holders of HDFC bank's credit and debit cards on their purchases. This discount is capped at Rs. 1,750 per credit card and Rs. 1,250 for debit cards, for minimum orders worth Rs. 5,000.

The Amazon is also offering bundled offers that come in the form of exchange discounts, no-cost EMI options to further lower the effective prices of the products you're buying during the Great Indian Festival sale 2020.

So as the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2020 is live, here are some of the best offers on electronics and mobile phones today:

Best deals on mobile phones:



iPhone 11 (Rs. 47,999)

You can get an iPhone 11 at Rs 47,999 only under the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2020. The iPhone 11 is sold at Rs 64,900 in the market, however, Amazon is offering the smartphone at only Rs 47,999.

OnePlus 8 (Rs. 39,999)

Amazon is offering the OnePlus 8 at Rs 39,999 only under the Great Indian Festival Sale 2020. The OnePlus 8 is available at Rs 41,999 in the market. Amazon is also offering an additional 10 per cent discount if the payment is made through HDFC credit or debit card. You can further sweeten up your deal by up to Rs 16,400 through the exchange offer Amazon is offering.

Redmi Note 9 (Rs. 12,999)

The Redmi Note 9 is available at Rs 12,999 in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2020. The Redmi Note 9 is available at Rs 12,999 in the market. This is the first time this smartphone has received a discount since its launch. ou can swap an old mobile phone and receive another additional discount of up to Rs. 11,950.

Samsung Galaxy M51 (Rs. 22,499)

You can buy the Samsung Galaxy M51 at a discount of over Rs 6,000 as the smartphone is available at Rs 22,499 in the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. The Samsung Galxy M51 is available at Rs 28,999 in the market. You can also swap an old mobile phone and receive another discount worth up to Rs. 16,400.

Oppo A52 (Rs. 15,990)

Oppo's latest smartphone Oppo A52 can be purchased at Rs 15,990 with a discount of Rs 5,000 during the Great Indian Festival Sale 2020. The Oppo A52 is available at Rs 20,990 in the market. The buyer can also get up to Rs 11,950 discount through the bundled exchange offer.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (Rs. 45,999)

The recently launched Samsung Galaxy S20 FE can be yours at an effective price of Rs. 45,999 during Amazon's Great Indian Festival this week, if you pay using an HDFC Bank card instant discount of Rs. 4,000 can also be availed. Amazon is also offering a no-cost EMI option for up to 9 months. You can make it even better by swapping an old smartphone for an additional instant discount worth Rs. 16,400.

Best deals on electronics:

Samsung 50-inch Wondertainment Series 4K smart TV (Rs. 46,990)

The Samsung 50-inch Wondertainment Series 4K smart TV is available at Rs 46,990 under the Great Indian Festival Sale 2020. The smart TV is available at an MRP of Rs 68,400. With the bundled exchange offer, you can save as much as Rs. 16,000 (maximum).

Philips 58-inch 6600 series 4K TV (Rs. 39,999)

The ultra-huge Philips 58-inch 6600 series 4K TV is available for as low as Rs 39,999, which is sold at an MRP of Rs 1,19,990, on the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2020. HDFC Bank credit and debit card users can avail 10 per cent additional instant discount. Under the bundled exchange offer, you can also get another instant discount worth up to Rs. 11,000.

LG 43-inch 4K smart TV (Rs. 34,990)

LG's 43-inch 4K smart LED TV is selling at Rs. 34,990 (MRP Rs. 52,990) on Amazon this week. The bundled exchange offer comes with another instant discount worth up to Rs. 11,000.

Asus TUF 15.6-inch gaming laptop (Rs. 50,990)

Asus' TUF 15.6-inch gaming laptop is down to Rs. 50,990 (MRP Rs. 71,990) on Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2020 sale.

Best deals on Amazon devices:

Fire TV Stick (Rs. 1,999)

All of Amazon's Fire TV Stick models in India are currently selling at discounted prices during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2020 sale this week. The recently introduced Fire TV Stick Lite is down to Rs. 1,999 (MRP Rs. 3,999) while the all-new Fire TV Stick model is selling at Rs. 2,499 (MRP Rs. 4,999). You can also buy the Fire TV Stick 4K at a discounted price of Rs. 3,599 (MRP Rs. 5,999).

Echo smart speakers (Rs. 1,999 onwards)

Amazon's Echo lineup of smart speakers are also available with attractive discounts. The third-generation Echo Dot is down to Rs. 1,999 (MRP Rs. 4,499) which is one of the lowest prices. The third-generation Echo is selling at Rs. 5,999 (MRP Rs. 9,999).

Kindle e-readers (Rs. 6,499 onwards)

Amazon is also offering discounts on its Kindle e-readers. Kindle Paperwhite is available for Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 12,999). The 10th generation Kindle with built-in light is also down to Rs. 6,499 (MRP Rs. 7,999).

Posted By: Talib Khan