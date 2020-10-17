The Amazon Great Indian Festival went live for all the users on Saturday, October 17, 2020. During the sale, Amazon is offering up to 80 per cent discount. Check out the top deals of the day here.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A day after opening the festive sale for prime members, the Amazon Great Indian Festival went live for all the users on Saturday, October 17, 2020. The Amazon festive season sale will go on till October 23. During the sale, Amazon is offering a discount of 10 percent up to Rs 12,000 on HDFC Bank debit and credit cards. Besides, the e-commerce giant is also offering up to 80 per cent discount on its products.

Below are the top Amazon deals of the day on Mobile phone and electronic items

1. Redmi 9A: Amazon is offering a 24 per cent discount on the MRP of Redmi 9A. The phone is now priced at just Rs 6,499 against its original MRP of 8,499.

2. Apple iPhone 11 (64GB) - Black: As part of its Great Indian Festival sale, Amazon is offering a massive 26 per cent discount on the MRP of iPhone 11 64 GB variant. The phone is priced at Rs 47,999 against its original MRP of 64,900. Unlike iPhone 12, iPhone 11 comes with earpods and power adapter.

3. Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime Edition (Ocean Blue, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage): Amazon is offering a Rs 2,200 discount on the MRP of the Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime Edition. Besides, Amazon is also offering a complimentary three-month Prime membership on the purchase of this phone.

4. Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3i 10th Gen Intel Core i3 15.6 inch Full HD Thin and Light Laptop: The 4GB/1TB HDD/Windows 10/MS Office 2019/Platinum Grey/1.85Kg, 81WE00RCIN variant of Lenovo Ideapad is being offered at a price of Rs 31,990. Amazon claims a 30 per cent discount on its MRP.

5. Crompton Arno Neo ASWH-3015 15-litres 5 Star-Rated Storage Water Heater: This water heater is available at Rs 4,799 against its original MRP of Rs 9,500 in the deal of the day. Amazon claims it is giving a whopping 49 per cent discount in this deal.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma