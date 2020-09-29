Amazon has created a microsite for its upcoming Great Indian Festival Sale, while Flipkart is teasing its Big Billion Days sale.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: E-commerce giants Amazon and Flipkart are set for the sale battle as festive season is all set to kick in by mid-October. With people still reluctant to step out to shop due to the ongoing pandemic, online shopping seems to be a safer way and the E-commerce platforms are all set to cash-in the upcoming opportunity. Amazon and Flipkart have announced the Great Indian Festival Sale and Big Billion Days Sale respectively and have already teased the customers saying that the sales are "coming soon".

Amazon has created a microsite for its upcoming Great Indian Festival Sale, while Flipkart is teasing its Big Billion Days sale. The two, however, are yet to reveal the dates when the sales will begin.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

During the Great Indian Festival Sale, customers will get 10 per cent instant discount while shopping via HDFC Bank debit and credit cards. Also, there will be no cost EMI and exchange offers available on smartphones, laptops and others electronic devices and accessories. The Amazon Echo, Fire TV and Kindle devices will also have special offers, including combo schemes.

To motivate customers, discounts of up to Rs 13,000 will be available on exchange while buying home appliances, smart TVs, smartphones etc. The sale will begin early for Amazon Prime members.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale

Like Amazon, Flipkart is also offering earely access to the sale deals to its Plus members. The company has partnered with SBI to offer customers 10 per cent instant discount on shopping via debit and credit cards. Customers will also get assured cashback on transactions made using Paytm bank account and wallet.

The company has also promised customers to offer the ‘biggest offers on smartphones’ including mobile protection for just Rs 1 and exchange offers.

The E-commerce giant will also offers up to 80 per cent discount on TVs and other electronic appliances. Moreover, customers will also be able to get up to 20 per cent extra discount on products during "Maha price drop".

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta