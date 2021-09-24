New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: E-commerce giant Amazon is all set to launch its much-awaited sale 'Great Indian Festival 2021' from October 4. The company while announcing the dates for the Great Indian Festival Sale 2021, also added that categories like electronics, grocery, and fashion will majorly drive the sale and the customers will be offered some exciting deals and heavy discounts on all these products.



Like always, the Prime Members will get their hands on the exciting deals and heavy discounts one day in advance from October 3. Apart from this, Prime members can also avail additional cashback, extended no-cost EMIs.



Customers, who will purchase from HDFC card during the sale will be eligible for 10 per cent discounts. If a customer uses Amazon pay during the sale for making daily payments such as paying bills, sending money, booking tickets, then he/she can easily save up to Rs.5,000 on purchases.



There will be N number sellers including 75,000 local shops from 450 cities who will present their collection on Amazon during the sale. Apart from this, Amazon Business Customers in India can also avail the benefits of different offers like cashback offers, bulk discounts, and lower festive price offers.



"This year's Great Indian Festival is a celebration of the resilience of local shops and small and medium sellers. We are humbled by their spirit and delighted with the opportunity to partner and enable their growth, especially in view of recent challenges owing to the pandemic," Amazon India Vice President Manish Tiwary said.



Meanwhile, rival Flipkart has also announced its annual 'The Big Billion Days sale from October 7-12 this year. The sale will include over 1,000 new products from several brands like Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Levi's, Adidas, American Tourister, Pedigree, Lakme, Maybelline, Forest Essentials, The Body Shop, WOW, Nivea, Dabur, P&G, Tata Tea, Huggies, Pedigree, Sony PS5, Microsoft Xbox, Hasbro, Funskool, Philips, Vega and more.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen