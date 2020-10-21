Amazon Great India Festival Sale 2020: Smartwatches from brands like Apple, Samsung, Noise and Honor are available at fabulous prices and it is just the right opportunity to get your hands on them.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: With the beginning of Navratri 2020, the festive season started in India with a number of festivals, including Dussehra, Diwali and Chhath Puja lined up in the coming days. With the start of the festive season, e-commerce websites also started mega deals and discounts offers for their customers as the festive season is the best time of the year to upgrade your house and wardrobe.

With the start of Navratri, E-commerce giant, Amazon, had started the 'Great India Festival Sale 2020' on October 17 and is offering some of the best deals and offers on electronics, apparels, smartphones and almost everything.

Along with these, Amazon is also offering massive discounts on smart wearables under the Great India Festival Sale. Smartwatches from brands like Apple, Samsung, Noise and Honor are available at fabulous prices and it is just the right opportunity to get your hands and wrists on some of the best smartwatches there are.

As the Amazon Great Indian Festival is the perfect time to get yourself a smart arm candy, here are some best smartwatch deals available on Amazon today which you cannot afford to miss:

Apple Watch Series 3:

The Apple loyalists can buy the Apple Smartwatch Series 3 at a lucrative price of Rs 18,999 with a discount of Rs 4,900. The smartwatch is available at Rs 24,999 on MRP. The Apple smartwatch series 3 offers GPS, optical heart sensor among other features. An additional discount of up to Rs 10,000 is also available if you buy this product from an HDFC debit and credit card.

Huawei Band 4:

The tech enthusiasts can buy Huawei Band 4 at an offer price of Rs 1,799 and can save up to Rs 1,500 on this offer. Additional 10 per cent discount is also available for Huwaei Band 4 if the purchase is made through HDFC debit or credit card. The Huawei Band 4 lets you track the number of steps you take and your heartbeat. It also offers different sports modes which can be activated anytime.

Samsung Galaxy Watch:

The Samsung Galaxy Watch is available at a discounted price of Rs 17,990, which is available at Rs 34,990 on MRP. With this deal, you can save up to Rs 17,000. An additional 10 per cent discount or savings up to Rs 12,000 is also available on HDFC debit and credit card. The Samsung Galaxy Watch is equipped with 24/7 tracking with 4 stage sleep and activity monitoring. The smartwatch also supports a built-in e-sim to offer cellular network.

Redmi Smart Band:

You can buy the Redmi Smart Band at an attractive price of only Rs 1,299 at Amazon which is offering a discount of almost Rs 800 on this deal. The Redmi Smart is a basic smartwatch which is equipped with full touch colour display and has direct USB charging. The Redmi Smart Band offers a battery backup of 14 days.

Honor Magic Watch 2:

The Honor Magic watch 2 is available at a discounted price of Rs 9,999. Amazon is offering a discount of almost Rs 5,000 on this deal. An additional discount of 10 per cent can also be availed by making the payment from an HFC debit or credit card. The Honor Magic watch 2 is equipped with features like 14 days battery life, BT Calling, Music Playback, 15 workout modes and sleep and HR monitors.

Posted By: Talib Khan