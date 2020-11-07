Great Indian Festival Finale Days: In addition to the offers and discounts, the Amazon Great India Festival Finale Days include 10 per cent instant discount with SBI debit and credit users, with exchange offers and no-cost EMI options.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: With the start of the festive season in India, e-commerce giant Amazon had started its Great Indian Festival sale on October 17 for its users and offered some exciting deals and offers on smartphones, clothing, and electronic appliances. Now the e-commerce giant has extended its sale till November 13. With the extension, this is one of the longest edition of Great India Festival sale.

Now under the extended Great Indian Festival Finale Days sale, the Amazon is offering some heavy discounts on smartphones along with some other discount offers. In addition to the offers and discounts, the Amazon Great India Festival Finale Days include 10 per cent instant discount with SBI debit and credit users, with exchange offers and no-cost EMI options.

Here are some best offers on smartphones under Rs 20,000:

Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime Edition: The Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime Edition (6GB+ 128GB) is available at Rs 16,499 under the Amazon Great Indian Festival Finale Days at a discount of Rs 1,500. Additional 10 per cent instant discount is also available with SBI cards. There's also an exchange offer available worth up to Rs 12,500. Lastly, the platform is also providing no-cost EMI and standard EMI options.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max: The Redmi Note 9 Pro (6GB + 64GB storage) is available at Rs 15,999 with a discount of over Rs 1,000, during the Amazon Finale Days sale. Customers purchasing the phone with an SBI debit or credit card can get 10 per cent off on the discounted price. Other offers like no-cost EMI (with ICICI, Axis Bank and more) and exchange offer up to Rs 12,500 are also available.

Oppo A52: The Oppo A52 (6GB + 128GB) is available at Rs 13,990 on Amazon with a price cut of Rs 3,000. Customers can also avail sale deals such as an exchange offer worth up to Rs. 10,800, ten per cent off with SBI cards and up to 5 per cent instant cashback with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit cards.

Nokia 5.3: The Nokia 5.3 (4GB + 64GB) can be bought a discounted price of Rs 12,999 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Finale Days sale. Additionally, an exchange offer worth up to Rs 11,200, five per cent instant cashback with Amazon Pay ICICI credit card, and no-cost EMI option is also available.

Samsung Galaxy A21s: The Samsung Galaxy A21s (6GB + 64GB) can be bought at Rs 15,999. The smartphone is available in three colour options with no-cost EMI and exchange offers. Additionally, SBI card users will get 10 per cent off at the time of purchase.

Vivo S1 Pro: The Vivo S1 Pro (8GB + 128GB) can be availed at a discounted price of Rs 18,990 in three colour options. A no-cost EMI option and exchange offer worth up to Rs 13,200 is also available during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Finale Days. Customers with an SBI card can also get 10 per cent instant discount.

Posted By: Talib Khan