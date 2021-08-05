Amazon's the Great Freedom Festival sale is offering up to 80 per cent off on fashion products from menswear, womenswear, and kidswear. There are also special offers for first-time purchasers and SBI bank users that will give an instant discount of 10 per cent.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Amazon's the Great Freedom Festival sale is here and the shopaholics just can't keep calm. The 5-day sale begins today August 5 and will continue till August 9. Buyers will have a good chance to get the best deals at a reasonable price during this sale. You would be excited to know that Amazon is offering up to 80 per cent off on fashion products from menswear, womenswear, and kidswear. There are also special offers for first-time purchasers and SBI bank users that will give an instant discount of 10 per cent. Plus you would get to buy from top brands including Reebok, Jockey, Crocs, Bata, Sparx, Allen Solly and more. Not just this, Amazon's Great Freedom Festival sale also features a budget segment for shopping under Rs 399, Rs 499 and Rs 599.

Here are the best deals from Amazon's the Great Freedom Festival sale:

If you are planning to change your phone, this is a great time since the sale is offering up to 40 per cent discount on mobile phones. All the big mobile companies including Apple, Samsung, MI and OnePlus are offering amazing deals on their products.

In the electronic section, the offers begin at just Rs 99. The sale will provide a discount of up to 60 per cent on cameras and there will be a deep discount on Macbook Air. You can get your hands on tripods, batteries, and external attachments. A happy news is for gamers as well. 60 per cent discount is given on gaming accessories during the sale.

The up to 80 per cent discount on clothes will also cover jewellary and handbags. Plus, there will be a rebate of 60 per cent on beauty products, especially on products with longer shelf life. Other home appliances, including TV, has a discount of up to 55 per cent. This doesn't end here, the list goes on and on.

So, what are you waiting for? Head straight to Amazon's Great Freedom Festival and grab your offer!

Posted By: Sugandha Jha