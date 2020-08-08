Amazon Freedom Sale 2020: For Freedom Sale, Amazon India has partnered with the State Bank of India (SBI) and it will offer an instant discount of 10 per cent to its customers of Rs 1,500 on a minimum purchase of Rs 5,000.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Amazon India is all set to kick off its Freedom Sale from August 8 to August 11. This will be the second such sale by Amazon after the Amazon Prime Day ever since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in the country. Under the Freedom Sale, the e-commerce giant will offer deals on smartphones, consumer electronics, large appliances, TVs.

For Freedom Sale, Amazon India has partnered with the State Bank of India (SBI) and it will offer an instant discount of 10 per cent to its customers of Rs 1,500 on a minimum purchase of Rs 5,000. In another good news for the customers, there will no-cost EMI options on various credit cards, debit cards as well as from Bajaj Finserv and Amazon Pay Later.

Following are the options that you can expect on Amazon Freedom Sale 2020:

Smartphones:

The e-commerce company will provide up to 40 per cent off on mobiles from top brands and there will no-cost EMI starting INR 1,665 per month. The company will also provide an exciting exchange offer up to Rs 13,500. The consumers can also expect offers on top smartphones like Samsung M31s, OnePlus Nord and Redmi Note 9.

Consumer Electronics:

During the Amazon Freedom Sale, the consumers can expect an off up to 70 per cent of headphones and cameras accessories while an off up to 60 per cent is expected speakers and home audio.

Televisions:

On televisions, the company will likely provide an off up to 60 per cent while on smarts TVs and premium TVs from Sony and TCL, it will provide an off up to 60 and 50 per cent respectively.

Personal Computers and Wearables:

The consumers will likely get an off up to 30 per cent and 50 per cent on laptops and printers respectively. A 40 per cent off is expected on gaming accessories while an off up to 50 per cent is expected on hard drives. The e-commerce giant will likely offer an off up to 70 per cent on pen drives and memory cards.

Books, Video games & Software:

50 per cent off will be given on fiction and non-fiction books and on text and school books. 65 per cent off will be provided on e-learning courses, antivirus and office softwares and 50 per cent off on Video games and accessories.

Large Appliances:

Consumers can expect an off up to 45 per cent, 40 per cent, 45 per cent, 60 per cent on air conditioners (ACs), refrigerators, washing machines, microwaves and chimneys respectively.

Amazon Devices:

The company will provide an off up to 33 per cent and 30 per cent on Echo Dot and Echo Smart Displays respectively while it will give an off up to Rs 3,000 on Kindle E-readers.

