New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: As Republic Day 2021 is around the corner e-shopping websites Amazon and Flipkart are back with Republic Day Sale. The e-commerce giants are giving a heavy discount, bank card offers and best deals on electronics such as Smart TVs, iPhones, laptop, etc. Both the sale are already live for all the Amazon Prime and Flipkart Plus users, while for others the sale will be available from today that is January 20.

The Republic Day sale that begins today for everyone will end on January 23 on Amazon, while Flipkart's sale will end on January 24.

Here, check out the best deals Amazon and Flipkart are offering on the occasion of Republic Day 2021.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale

The e-commerce giant is offering the best deals and discounts on electronic items and bank cards. On SBI bank credit cards and credit, EMI customers can avail a 10 per cent instant discount. Bajaj Finserv, Amazon Pay Later, Amazon Pay ICICI credit card are offering its customers n-cost EMI option at EMI card.

Check out best deals:

iPhone 12 mini: Amazon is selling Rs 64,490, also, one can avail a discount of rs 4,500 on SBI credit card and up to Rs 12,400 on exchange offer.

iPhone 11: One can purchase it at Rs 53,999, however, there is no discount on SBI bank card.

Apple's AirPods: One can purchase it at a discount of Rs 10,990, if you are SBI credit card customer then you can buy the earbuds for less than Rs 10,000.

Amazon Fire TV stick (2020 model): Amazon is offering the stick for Rs 2,799. Also, there is up to 60 per cent off on the subscription plans of Fire TV apps including SonyLIV, Zee5, Voot and many more.

Kindle Paperwhite (10th generation): One can avail the product at Rs 10,499.

Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale

The five-day sale is planning to take over Amazon's Great Republic Day sale this year. The five-day sale is offering heavy discount on TV, mobile phones and other electronic appliances. Flipkart is also offering deals on Bank cards, payment offers and exchange offers.

Check out the best deals:

iPhone 11 (64GB): One can buy the phone at just Rs 48,999, also if you are HDFC customer then you can get an additional 10 per cent discount on your credit and debit card.

iPhone SE (64GB): Flipkart is offering this phone at just Rs 31,999 and if you are HDFC customer then you will get an additional discount of worth Rs 3,000. Not just this one can also avail exchange offer on this phone and can get Rs 16,500 off.

Xiaomi’s 32-inch Mi TV 4A Pro: Flipkart is offering Mi TV at Rs 14,999, also the e-commerce giant is offering up to Rs 11,000 exchange offer.

Mi 4X Ultra HD: Flipkart is offering LED Smart Android TV at Rs 33,999.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv