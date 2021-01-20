Amazon, Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2021: Maximise their savings by availing bank offers, discounts and other no-cost EMI deals being offered by Amazon and Flipkart

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: E-commerce portals Amazon and Flipkart kicked off their Republic Day Sales on Wednesday, offering heavy discounts on a whole range of products, including smartphones, appliances, electronics, everyday essentials, and more. Furnish your houses, upgrade your wardrobe and get your hands on some of the leading smartphones with the first respective sales of the 2021 by the two online shopping

Amazon's Great Republic Sale will end on January 23, while Flipkart's Big Savings Day's sale will last a day further. Customers can maximise their savings by availing bank offers, discounts and other no-cost EMI deals being offered by the two e-commerce giants. The offer is available on select products and sellers only.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale

Offer 1: Get a 10 per cent instant discount upto Rs 1500 by making a minimum purchase of Rs 5000 from SBI Credit Card. The offer excludes ineligible products, exchange discounts and refund.

Offer 2: No-cost EMI options are available on Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Cards, Amazon Pay Later, Bajaj Finserv EMI card, and other selected credit and debit cards

Flipkart Big Savings Day

Flipkart is offering 10 per cent instant discounts on HDFC Bank cards and EMI transactions. The maximum discounts vary from 1000 to 1500, depending on the category that the product falls under. Read all terms and conditions before availing the offer. For Grocery, the maximum discount will only be Rs 1000 on credit cards and EMI and Rs 500 on debit cards.

Besides, the two e-commerce giants are offering heavy discounts on electronics and smarphones. Amazon is selling iPhone 12 mini at a discounted price of Rs 64,490, while Flipkar is offering iPhone 11 (64 GB) at just Rs 48,999.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja