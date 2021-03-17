Fill up your shopping carts as India's biggest sale is soon going to commence on the eve of the Holi festival from March 20. Check out the complete list below

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: E-commerce shopping sites Amazon, Flipkart and Paytm are soon going to kick-start Holi Festival Sale. In the upcoming sale, all the shopping portals are offering heavy discounts on various luxurious items including smartphones. Flipkart's sale will commence from March 20, Amazon's from March 25 and Paytm Mall are yet to announce the dates. This sale is going to be once of the grand sales of this year. So if you are looking forward to gift yourself or your dear ones new smartphones, then go through the complete list of deals and offers below:

Amazon Holi Festival Sale 2021

Amazon is going to start the sale on March 25, 2021, and will end on March 29, 2021. During this sale, the e-commerce site will offer up to 40% off on smartphone and tablets. Amazon is offering heavy discounts on Apple, Samsung, Redmi, Lenovo, and much more. Not just this, banks such as HDFC, SBI and others are giving additional discounts and no-cost EMI on iPhones, OnePlus, Samsung and other big brands.

Flipkart Holi Festival Sale 2021

Flipkart is going to commence the sale on March 20, 2021. As per the e-commerce portal, they are offering heavy discounts on best-selling smartphones at the most exciting prices. Not just this, they are offering heavy discounts on mobile accessories as well. As per website, iPhone SE might cost Rs 29,999 in the sale, iPhone 11 might cost Rs 46,999, POCO X3 Rs 14,999. Special 10% instant discount for HDFC credit and debit card users.

Paytm Holi Festival 2021

Maha shopping festival is going to commence on Paytm soon. In the sale, users will get an exclusive 20 per cent cashback and exciting offers on a wide range of smartphones. As per the e-commerce portal, cashback offers for up to Rs 4,000 on Apple, Samsung and other brands. Paytm has not yet announced the date of the sale, however, they issued a statement ahead of the Holi festival that read, "get exclusive 20 per cent cashback. “Coming Soon! The biggest sale of 2021."

So, fill up your shopping cart as India's biggest sale is soon going to commence on the eve of the colours festival, that is, Holi 2021.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv